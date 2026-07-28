WOO Report: Global OoH Advertising Reaches $54.2 Billion

Digital out-of-home continues to drive industry growth, accounting for nearly half of global OoH revenue as worldwide advertising expenditure reached a record US$54.2 billion in 2025.

Global out-of-home advertising expenditure was up 15 percent year over year, according to the World Out of Home Organization’s (WOO) 2026 Global Out of Home Expenditure Report. The organization forecasts global spending will rise to US$56.4 billion in 2026, representing 5.1 percent of worldwide advertising expenditure.

Compiled from more than 100 responses covering 85 markets representing approximately 95 percent of global GDP, the annual report tracks investment across both traditional and digital out-of-home media.

APAC remains the largest market

The Asia-Pacific region continued to dominate the global OoH market, accounting for $29.7 billion, or roughly 55 percent of worldwide expenditure. North America followed at $10.3 billion, narrowly ahead of Europe at US$10.2 billion, with Latin America reaching $2.9 billion and Africa $1.2 billion.

China remained the world’s largest individual market at $18.2 billion, followed by the United States at $9.5 billion. Japan, the United Kingdom, Germany ($1.71 billion), France, Brazil, South Korea, Australia and Italy rounded out the top 10 markets by spending. Germany’s continued growth was identified in invidis’ recent analysis of the DACH market, which found DooH has surpassed 10 percent of the country’s total advertising expenditure in H1/26.

DooH approaches half of global revenue

DooH accounted for US$25.5 billion, or 47.1% of global OoH advertising revenue, in 2025 (Image: WOO)

Digital out-of-home continued to fuel industry growth, generating $25.5 billion in revenue during 2025. That represents 47 percent of total OoH expenditure, with WOO forecasting DooH will account for 49 percent of global OoH spending in 2026 as revenues increase to US$28 billion.

APAC reported the highest digital penetration, with DooH representing 55.7% of regional OoH revenue. Europe followed at 41.3%, ahead of North America at 36.9%, Latin America at 27.7%, and Africa at 18%.

Programmatic DooH generated $2.1 billion globally in 2025, equal to 8.4% of total DooH revenue. WOO said it has launched an independently audited survey with PWC to improve the consistency of global programmatic measurement.

WOO President Tom Goddard said the report demonstrates the industry’s continued transition toward digital while providing the market with a comprehensive global benchmark for OoH advertising investment.