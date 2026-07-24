Technology Overhaul: Ohio State Arena Adds 7,200 Square Feet of LED

Ohio State University’s Schottenstein Center is undergoing a major display modernization that will bring more than 7,200 square feet of LED and nearly 64 million pixels to the Columbus arena.

Anthony James Partners and Osborn Engineering are overseeing technology planning, design and implementation, with Daktronics selected to manufacture and install the new LED systems ahead of the 2026-27 basketball and hockey seasons.

The centerpiece of the upgrade is a new center-hung display featuring four 3.7 mm LED faces in a continuous convex design. The system will also incorporate two underbelly displays to improve viewing for fans seated directly beneath the structure.

The new center-hung replaces a system installed in 2006 that featured four 16-by-9-foot (4.9-by-2.7-meter) video displays. The primary display area will increase from approximately 576 sq. ft. (53.5 square meters) to more than 1,900 sq. ft. (176.5 square meters), a 234 percent increase, while delivering more than 2.5 times the pixel density.

Corner and ribbon displays

Elsewhere in the arena, four corner displays measuring nearly 38 feet (11.6 meters) wide by 12 feet (3.7 meters) tall will expand sightlines across the seating bowl. A continuous 360-degree ribbon display will stretch approximately 951 linear feet (290 meters) around the arena, while 43 ribbons, positioned at upper and lower seating-bowl entrances, will support event content, venue communications, and sponsorship opportunities.

“The enhancements to the video boards will deliver sharper visuals, allow for more dynamic content, and provide greater connectivity to the action,” said Ross Bjork, Ohio State senior vice president and director of athletics.

Installation of the new LED displays is scheduled for completion by September 2026.