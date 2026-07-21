Projection Mapping: Panasonic, Illumibot Send Out AI-Powered Mobile Projection Fleet

Projection mapping has become a staple of major public celebrations, cultural events and brand activations, but the cost and technical expertise required have traditionally confined it to large productions. Panasonic Projector & Display Americas and startup Illumibot are aiming to change that with a new AI-powered mobile projection platform built around Panasonic’s Mevix laser projectors.

The companies have introduced Illumibeast, a fleet of mobile projection units designed to deliver professional-grade projection mapping without the need for permanent infrastructure or specialist production crews. Each self-contained system pairs Panasonic laser projectors with Illumibot’s AI-powered projection platform, which uses a smartphone camera and natural-language prompts to detect projection surfaces, generate imagery and automatically map content in seconds.

Rather than targeting only national landmarks, the platform is aimed at schools, municipalities, sports organizations, festivals, retailers, attractions and local events that previously lacked the budget or technical resources for projection mapping.

Panasonic will sponsor the first six Illumibeast vehicles, which will make their public debut during a month-long tour across 31 U.S. cities tied to celebrations marking the United States’ 250th anniversary. Communities selected for the tour will receive projection mapping installations on civic buildings and landmarks before the fleet transitions to commercial use later this year.

Following the tour, the vehicles will be available for paid activations supporting live events, festivals, retail campaigns, and other temporary installations where traditional projection mapping would normally be impractical.