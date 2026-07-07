Software: Optisigns Unifies Meeting Room and Digital Signage Management

The new Unified Device Management from Optisigns platform enables IT teams to manage conferencing systems and digital signage from a single console, while turning idle meeting room displays into communication screens.

Optisigns has launched Unified Device Management, a platform that combines meeting room administration with digital signage, allowing organizations to manage conferencing systems and display content across idle meeting room screens from a single interface.

The Houston-based company said the platform supports Microsoft Teams Rooms, Zoom Rooms, Cisco Webex and Google Meet, eliminating the need for IT teams to switch among multiple vendor management portals. When meeting rooms are unoccupied, displays can automatically show digital signage content such as company announcements, visitor welcomes or business dashboards before seamlessly returning to conferencing mode when meetings start.

Converging workplace technologies

The launch is an example of how digital signage, room scheduling, conferencing, and device management are increasingly managed through unified platforms. Rather than treating meeting room displays as dedicated collaboration hardware, organizations are looking to maximize the value of existing screens by using them for internal communications when they are not in use.

According to Optisigns, the platform requires no software installation on meeting room devices, instead connecting through each vendor’s existing enterprise integration methods. Administrators can monitor device health, restart room systems, adjust settings and deploy content from a centralized dashboard while managing meeting rooms alongside traditional digital signage displays.

The platform is available immediately on the Standard subscription plan and above.





