Retail Media with Euronics: 6,120 New Screens in Framen Portfolio

Euronics Italia is opening its Retail Media Network for programmatic booking. Framen comes on board as the sales partner — with Italy standing out as one of the company's fastest-growing markets.

Retail group Euronics Italia is launching its own Retail Media Network. For programmatic sales, the company chose Framen as its partner. This makes Euronics the first Italian tech retail brand to sell its screens programmatically. The goal: reaching customers with digital touchpoints across the entire customer journey.

The network comprises 6,120 screens across 122 locations. According to Euronics, they generate 130 million impressions per year. Framen rounds out the offering with measurement solutions and ad space for both endemic and non-endemic brands.

The global retail media market is set to grow to 204 billion US dollars by 2026, according to Coresight Research, at an annual rate of 14 percent.

Framen’s Italy network grows nearly tenfold

Framen’s Italian network grew from 75 to more than 7,000 screens within a single year. The network spans coworking spaces, hotels, gyms, and supermarkets, among other venues. Euronics stores are now joining the roster.

The network reaches 374,000 visitors weekly. 77 percent of them are over 36 years old and spend an average of more than 20 minutes in-store.

Advertisers book campaigns through the Framen platform, with geo-targeting by city, region, or individual store, plus real-time reporting. According to a study by Lumen Research, 94 percent of visitors register at least one ad exposure. The campaigns lifted brand choice by an average of 17 percentage points.