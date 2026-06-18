Reside: Infocomm Expands into Residential AV

Las Vegas | Avixa is set to expand Infocomm’s scope with the launch of Reside, marking a strategic move into the residential AV market. Debuting in 2027 alongside Lightapalooza, the new event highlights the growing convergence between commercial and home integration technologies.

Infocomm is set to broaden its scope from 2027 onwards, as Avixa formally steps into the residential AV arena. With the launch of Reside, a dedicated event for home technology professionals, the association is steering toward convergence across commercial and residential integration markets.

Traditionally, Avixa has focused strictly on ProAV, while residential integration remained the domain of Cedia – jointly owner of the ISE trade show. That division is now softening. Reside will debut alongside Infocomm 2027 in Orlando, co-located with the recently acquired Lightapalooza. The new format aims to attract integrators, vendors, and service providers from the home sector, offering training, networking, and hands-on experiences.

The move is backed by a joint venture with Home Technology Specialists of America (HTSA) and Prosource, together representing over 750 leading residential integrators in North America. Avixa positions the expansion as a natural evolution, reflecting growing overlap in technologies and use cases – from smart homes to hybrid workspaces.

The residential trade show landscape in North America has shifted in recent years, with Cedia having sold its former Expo to Emerald in 2017. With Reside, Avixa is now following the success story of ISE covering ProAV and Residential AV under one roof.