Research: LED Video Display Shipments Edge Up As Revenue Slips

Global LED video display shipments grew 0.6 percent in Q1 2026, but revenue fell 2.3 percent year-over-year as key pixel pitch categories came under pressure, according to Omdia.

Omdia says the global LED video display market posted modest shipment growth in the first quarter of 2026, even as revenue declined for the first time since 2022.

According to the latest Omdia LED Video Displays Market Tracker, global shipments rose 0.6 percent year-over-year in Q1 2026, while revenue fell 2.3 percent. Omdia says the decline was mainly tied to a 6.8 percent revenue drop in the 1.00 to 1.99 millimeter pixel pitch segment, which remains the largest revenue category.

Sub-1mm Growth

While traditional applications remained soft, Omdia says demand is still growing in sports and cultural events, smart city projects, hospitality, higher education and enterprise visualization. Shipments in the 0.60 to 0.99 millimeter category increased 11.6 percent, with Leyard, Samsung and Unilumin together accounting for 48.5 percent of shipments in that segment.

The 5.00 to 9.99 millimeter category also grew, up 16.1 percent year over year. Omdia points to LED spherical screens as one emerging application, particularly following the visibility of Sphere in Las Vegas.

Regional Split

Asia and Oceania posted the strongest regional growth, with shipments up 16.9 percent, driven by India, Indonesia and Vietnam. North America also remained stable, supported by sports venue upgrades ahead of the Fifa World Cup and large-format LED projects in public spaces.

Omdia says vendors are increasingly focused on differentiation through COB, MIP, sub-1mm pixel pitch, higher brightness, improved refresh rates, power efficiency and seamless splicing. But the analyst firm also warns that conflict-related disruption, higher freight costs and rising component costs are putting pressure on margins, with some LED display vendors beginning to raise prices from April 2026.