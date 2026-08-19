Digital Signage: Novisign Connects Toast POS Data With Digital Menu Boards

The integration automatically synchronizes menu items, pricing and product availability from Toast with Novisign-powered displays.

Digital signage software provider Novisign has launched an integration with Toast that connects restaurant POS menu data directly with digital menu boards.

The integration synchronizes menu items, prices, descriptions, categories and product availability with Novisign displays. Changes published through Toast can automatically appear on connected screens, removing the need for restaurant staff to update the same information separately in the digital signage system.

The connection is particularly aimed at restaurants dealing with frequent price changes, limited-time offers, and changing product availability, as well as operators managing menus across multiple locations.

“Restaurant menu data should not stop at the point of sale,” said Gil Matzliah, CEO of Novisign. “By connecting Toast directly with Novisign, we bring that data to customer-facing screens, helping restaurants respond faster to menu changes, reduce repetitive work, and create a more consistent guest experience.”

While Toast supplies the underlying menu data, restaurants can use Novisign to control how that information is presented. Operators can customize layouts, incorporate product images and videos, promote specials and combos, and schedule different content for different times of day.

The integration supports independent restaurants and cafés as well as quick-service, franchise and multi-location operators. Individual locations can maintain their own menus, pricing and promotions while working within a consistent digital signage format.