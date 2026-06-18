Fifa World Cup: Hisense MiniLED TVs Support VAR Operations

Hisense RGB MiniLED displays are being used inside the Fifa World Cup 2026 VAR operations center at the International Broadcast Center in Dallas.

Hisense RGB MiniLED TVs are supporting video assistant referee operations for the Fifa World Cup 2026, with the display technology now deployed inside the tournament’s VAR operations center at the International Broadcast Center in Dallas.

The company is an official VAR review TV provider for the tournament and says its RGB MiniLED TVs are being used by match officials to review key incidents, with the displays selected for color performance, contrast and image accuracy.

The TVs use independently controlled red, green and blue light sources, which Hisense says allows for strong native color performance and picture precision. In a VAR environment, that level of visual clarity can be important when officials are reviewing close or contentious decisions.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino recently visited the VAR center at the IBC and observed the review process on a Hisense RGB MiniLED TV.

“This is a step forward towards delivering exceptional picture quality and accuracy,” said Nick Brown, Fifa director commercial partnerships. “It is a testament to how technology can actively support and enhance aspects of the game during the tournament.”

Hisense is also using the deployment as part of a wider role for display technology across the World Cup, from officiating and broadcast production to the fan at home.