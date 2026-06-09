Opinion: When Hardware Procurement Becomes a Lottery

Vienna | PC procurement currently feels more like ordering a Trabant than modern IT – with unclear prices, delivery times, and availability. While integrators struggle, SoCs and cloud solutions are quietly gaining traction in the digital signage sector.

Those in the digital signage industry who are getting worked up about rising storage prices or price hikes of the next generation of CPUs should pause for a moment and broaden their perspective. While prices for displays, media players, and SoC solutions remain relatively predictable, traditional IT integrators are increasingly facing a reality that feels less like a functioning market and more like a throwback to controlled economies.

At the Grassfish Summit in Vienna, an established IT integrator put it bluntly in a conversation with invidis: ordering PCs or notebooks from Lenovo, Dell & Co. today requires nerves of steel – and, perhaps more importantly, a healthy dose of faith.

What might sound exaggerated at first glance reflects a deeper structural shift. In contrast to the digital signage ecosystem, where distribution channels and warehouse strategies still offer a degree of short-term price stability, the classic PC market has turned into a moving target. Built-to order pricing is volatile, offers expire almost instantly, and availability remains uncertain.

The real breaking point for many integrators: the final price of a device is often only confirmed at the time of production. Even then, there is no guarantee that the requested quantity will actually be delivered. Reliable project planning, once a cornerstone of IT integration, is becoming increasingly difficult.

This dynamic inevitably invites historical comparisons. The oft-cited analogy to East Germany may be provocative, but it captures the frustration. In the past, consumers would order a Trabant and wait years for delivery. Today, the same sense of unpredictability surrounds something far less glamorous: business-critical IT hardware.

In a twist of irony, the DDR (East Germany) comparison holds up even on a technical level. The current turbulence is largely driven by DDR5 memory, whose high costs continue to ripple through the entire PC and server ecosystem. What was once just another component has now become a key driver of pricing instability.

At times, the situation raises uncomfortable questions. The combination of constrained supply and significantly increased pricing power puts manufacturers in an advantageous position. With limited availability and high demand, vendors can command premium prices without offering long-term commitments. Whether this is purely a result of strained global supply chains or also a case of strategic positioning remains open to interpretation.

For system integrators and their customers, however, the implications are very real. Quotes need constant revision, margins are under pressure, and projects risk delays or budget overruns. Unsurprisingly, these challenges are beginning to show in market performance and investment behavior.

Adding to this is a sense of déjà vu. The concept of “under-the-counter goods”—once associated with scarce products discreetly reserved for select buyers—feels oddly relevant again. Certain high-demand configurations or premium devices seem to exist in a grey zone: not officially available, yet somehow accessible through the right channels.

All of this leads to a fundamental question: is the traditional PC-centric model still fit for purpose?

In the digital signage space, an answer is gradually emerging. Integrated System-on-Chip (SoC) displays, paired with cloud-based management platforms, offer an alternative path – one that reduces dependency on volatile hardware supply chains. Fewer components, simplified deployment, and scalable architectures make these solutions increasingly attractive.

What began as a niche approach is evolving into a strategic advantage. While the broader IT industry wrestles with component shortages, pricing uncertainty, and procurement bottlenecks, digital signage is quietly redefining its infrastructure.

Perhaps this is the real takeaway. The current crisis in hardware procurement is not just a temporary disruption – it may well be an inflection point. Those who can decouple their solutions from traditional supply dependencies will be better positioned in the long run.

So yes, a cautious celebration of SoC and cloud is warranted. And at the same time, a moment of empathy for everyone currently trying to procure 500 notebooks or PCs at a fixed price – an exercise that increasingly feels less like IT sourcing and more like a game of chance.