Grassfish: A Summit Built on Relationships, not Releases

Vienna | Technology alone does not win markets – ecosystems do. Trusted partnerships, close customer relationships, and an emotional connection to the brand ultimately determine long-term success. At the centre of this philosophy sits Grassfish, Vertiseit’s in-store retail specialist. Once a year, the company brings this approach to life with the Grassfish Summit.

Unlike many vendor conferences in the retail tech space, the event deliberately shifts the spotlight away from product launches and feature roadmaps. Instead, the focus is on the bigger picture: in-store experience, customer engagement, and the evolving role of digital touchpoints in physical retail.

This year, Grassfish returned to its roots. Hosted in a historic cinema at its founding location in Vienna, the summit attracted more than 250 partners, customers, and platform users. The venue set the tone – personal, authentic, and centred on storytelling rather than sales pitches.

That authenticity remains a defining feature. While the event has become increasingly professional over the years, Grassfish continues to rely heavily on its own people. Employees take the stage alongside partners, sharing real-world insights, project experiences, and lessons learned from deployments across Europe and beyond.

Grassfish Summit 2026 (Images: Grassfish) Grassfish Summit 2026 (Images: Grassfish) Grassfish Summit 2026 (Images: Grassfish) Grassfish Summit 2026 (Images: Grassfish)

The ecosystem as a strategic asset

The core message of the summit is clear: a strong ecosystem is not a support function – it is a strategic asset. Grassfish has embedded this belief into its partner model.

In today’s digital signage market, leading CMS platforms offer increasingly similar feature sets. Differentiation therefore shifts to other dimensions. Partners expect fairness, transparency, and long-term collaboration – all underpinned by reliable support structures. This combination builds trust, the essential currency in complex retail technology projects.

Equally important are the so-called “soft factors” that many vendors underestimate. Grassfish actively invests in building an emotional connection between partners, customers, and the brand. The summit plays a central role in nurturing this community.

Inspiration beyond the conference room

This year’s Vienna edition once again demonstrated that the Grassfish Summit is far more than a traditional conference format. Networking and shared experiences are integral to the agenda.

Evening events create informal settings for relationship-building, while the popular retail safari takes participants into the city to explore innovative store concepts and real-world implementations. These curated tours effectively bridge theory and practice, showing how digital solutions translate into tangible customer experiences on the shop floor.

Arguably the benchmark partner event

Within the industry, the Grassfish Summit is widely regarded as one of the strongest annual partner events hosted by a platform provider. Its success lies in avoiding common pitfalls: excessive product focus, one-way communication, and purely transactional networking.

Instead, Grassfish creates a collaborative environment where partners and customers actively contribute, best practices are openly exchanged, and the future of in-store retail is discussed beyond software features.