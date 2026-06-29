OoH: OAAA Releases Guide to Moving Media Advertising

A new OAAA study explores how moving media fits into the evolving OoH landscape. The report examines audience measurement, campaign planning and the growing role of mobile advertising networks.

Moving media is taking on a larger role within the out-of-home advertising ecosystem, according to a new white paper published by the Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA).

Titled “Strategic Guide to Moving Dynamic OOH Media”, the report examines advertising delivered through buses, trains, rideshare vehicles, delivery fleets and other mobile platforms that carry messages through cities and communities.

Audience measurement, attribution, and campaign planning are key themes throughout the guide. OAAA says advances in mobility data and analytics are making it easier to integrate moving media into broader OoH strategies.

Rather than competing with fixed-location inventory, mobile formats are presented as a complementary channel that extends campaign reach throughout consumers’ daily journeys.

Growing demand for measurable and omnichannel advertising has increased interest in formats that connect physical movement with digital-style reporting and audience insights. Improved audience measurement and mobility data have also made mobile media easier to plan, buy, and evaluate alongside traditional billboard and digital out-of-home inventory.

The full report can be found here.