Appointments: Forté Expands AI Strategy With New Director Role

Forté has created a new AI leadership position, promoting longtime enterprise architect Eric Jingst to oversee internal AI adoption and the development of AI-enabled workplace services

The newly created role is intended to accelerate AI adoption across the company while supporting the development of AI-enabled workplace services for enterprise customers. According to Forté, Jingst will help operationalize human-centered AI internally while working with technology partners to develop new collaboration and workplace solutions.

Eric Jingst (Image: Forte)

Jingst joined the company in 2016 and most recently served as an enterprise architect on Forté’s Innovation Team. In that position, he worked with organizations designing collaboration environments aligned with business objectives and workplace technology strategies.

The new position illustrates how AI responsibilities are becoming a permanent part of enterprise technology organizations, extending beyond individual products and services.

“AI is creating opportunities to fundamentally improve how organizations collaborate, communicate, and make decisions,” Jingst said. He added that his focus will be on developing practical, scalable AI strategies for both employees and customers.

Forte said the appointment is part of its continued investment in intelligent workplace technologies and AI-driven services, as organizations increasingly seek guidance on integrating artificial intelligence into collaboration and communication workflows.