OAAA: US OoH Revenue Hits $2.12 Billion in First Quarter

The US Out-of-Home advertising industry generated a record US$2.12 billion in revenue during the first quarter of 2026, marking the strongest first quarter in the sector’s history and extending a growth streak that has now reached 20 consecutive quarters.

The figures, released by the Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA), represent a 7.1 percent increase over the same period last year and build on the industry’s record-setting performance in 2025.

DooH continued to be the primary growth driver, with revenue increasing 12.9 percent year-over-year. Digital formats accounted for 36 percent of total OoH revenue during the quarter, reflecting advertisers’ continued shift toward flexible, data-driven campaigns.

Traditional OoH formats also posted gains, with overall non-digital revenue increasing 4.1 percent.

Among individual formats, transit advertising recorded the strongest growth at 18%, followed by street furniture at 11.5 percent. Billboard revenue increased 4.8 percent, maintaining its position as the industry’s largest format.

The report also highlighted strong growth from technology advertisers. Spending by companies in the computers, software, and internet services category increased 139 percent compared with the first quarter of 2025, driven in part by AI-focused brands seeking broader consumer awareness.

OAAA said the results show OoH’s continued role within the media mix as brands look to combine broad reach with digital targeting capabilities. The industry generated a record US$9.46 billion in revenue during 2025.

Separately, OAAA recently announced the jury for its 2026 OBIE Awards, the association’s annual awards program recognizing creative excellence in out-of-home advertising. The jury will be led by Pereira O’Dell and includes creative leaders from Microsoft AI, Wieden+Kennedy, 72andSunny, Giant Spoon, Goodby Silverstein & Partners, and VML. The Winners will be celebrated on October 15, 2026, at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.