Hospitality: Samsung Brings The Frame Art TV to Hotels

Samsung has expanded its hospitality display portfolio with a hotel-specific version of its popular The Frame television, bringing the company’s art-inspired display concept to guest rooms and commercial spaces. The new HL03H model combines 4K QLED picture quality with hotel management tools and connected guest services.

Unlike consumer versions of The Frame, the hospitality model integrates with Samsung’s Lynk Cloud platform so hotel operators can manage displays remotely, deliver branded messaging and customize guest experiences across several properties. Support for Google Cast and Apple AirPlay enables guests to stream content directly from their mobile devices without requiring additional hardware.

Designed for premium interiors

Samsung says the display is intended to blend into hotel interiors rather than resemble a conventional television. The 4K QLED panel features an anti-glare screen and a slim wall mount that positions the display close to the wall, while Art Mode allows hotels to show artwork or branded imagery when the screen is not in use.

The platform also supports SmartThings Pro, allowing compatible room controls and connected devices to be managed through the television interface, while centralized management tools let operators update content and settings across multiple locations.



Samsung says the hospitality version of The Frame is part of a broader shift toward premium guest experiences, where displays serve both entertainment and interior design functions. The launch extends the company’s existing hospitality TV lineup while bringing one of its best-known consumer display products into commercial environments.

The new model debuted at Hitec 2026 in mid-June.