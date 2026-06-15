M-Cube CEO: “We Want to Double Our Revenue in the DACH Region”

M-Cube is stepping up its ambitions in the DACH region. With the appointment of Markus Deserno as Director DACH, the European digital signage integrator is placing a clear bet on Germany and its neighboring markets. In an interview with invidis, CEO Gianluca Pasquali explains the strategic importance of the region, the growing role of Retail Media Networks, and why now is the right time to scale.

The European digital signage market is currently in transition. Competitive dynamics are shifting as traditional integrators face increasing pressure from platform-driven providers. At the same time, new use cases such as Retail Media Networks and data-driven in-store communication are redefining customer expectations.

Market shift creates new opportunities

For M-Cube, this market transformation plays directly to its strengths. “We are one of Europe’s leading end-to-end platform partners for digital in-store experiences, delivering great results and growth for our customer base,” says CEO Gianluca Pasquali.

The company deliberately differentiates itself from traditional integrators by covering the full value chain. From strategy and design to proprietary software, implementation, and ongoing operations, M-Cube positions itself as a lifecycle partner.

“We are the end-to-end partner for our customers, offering everything from design and execution to roll-in from one source,” Pasquali adds.

With annual revenues of around €70 million, M-Cube ranks among the largest pure-play digital signage integrators in Europe.

Retail Media and AI driving growth

A major driver of growth in recent years has been the rollout of Retail Media Networks, particularly for large supermarket chains. These projects reflect a broader shift away from isolated screen deployments toward integrated media platforms within the store environment.

“We plan and operate in-store media networks for our customers as equals and in partnership,” Pasquali explains, emphasizing the collaborative approach with retailers.

Alongside Retail Media, artificial intelligence is emerging as a key enabler for scaling services and improving content relevance. M-Cube has made targeted investments in this area, including its in-house content studio in Milan, where AI-supported workflows are increasingly used to produce digital signage content. At the same time, the company is developing AI-assisted in-store music solutions through its Music Competence Center in Trieste, complementing its expertise beyond visual communication to the overall in-store experience. M-Cube once started as an instore music company – similar to many peers.

Germany in focus

Despite strong positions in Italy, France, Benelux, and the UK, M-Cube has so far lacked comparable presence in Germany. Given the size and strategic importance of the market, this has become a priority.

“We are applying the same strategy in Germany. We want to replicate the success in Europe’s largest digital signage market,” Pasquali says.

The growth targets underline this ambition. “M-Cube is committed to growth – we plan to double our revenue over the next three years.”

Germany’s combination of large retail networks, strong brands, and increasing interest in retail media makes it a key battleground for digital signage providers. At the same time, the market is highly competitive and fragmented, requiring both local expertise and scalable delivery capabilities.

Markus Deserno to lead expansion

To drive this next phase, M-Cube has brought in Markus Deserno as Director DACH. The appointment is central to the company’s expansion strategy in the region.

“The key to market expansion is the appointment of Markus Deserno as Director DACH,” Pasquali explains. “We immediately liked Markus’ entrepreneurial and professional approach. With Markus, we are ready to grow the company in the DACH region as well. Markus brings pragmatic know-how and incredible market insights.”

Deserno is widely regarded as one of the most experienced figures in the European digital signage industry, with a background spanning both integration and consulting. His track record of building and scaling businesses is expected to accelerate M-Cube’s development in a market that requires both strategic vision and operational execution.