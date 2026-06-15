For DACH: M-Cube Appoints Markus Deserno as Director

European digital signage integrator M-Cube continues to strengthen its management team with the appointment of Markus Deserno as Director DACH. The experienced industry executive joins from invidis Consulting and takes over responsibility for Germany, Austria, and Switzerland with immediate effect.

Deserno succeeds Marcus Taubert, who previously served as Business Director for the DACH region. Taubert had been part of the organization since 2020, following M-Cube’s €15 million acquisition of Storever, and decided to leave the company at his own request.

Industry veteran with integrator pedigree

Markus Deserno brings decades of experience in digital signage and retail technology. He is widely known as founder of Seen Media, which he successfully developed together with Stefan Knoke into one of Europe’s leading Scala-focused integrators. The Aachen-based company became a key player in the DACH market before being acquired by Gundlach around a decade ago, and later becoming part of Umdasch Group in 2019.

Following his operational career, Deserno transitioned into advisory roles. Since 2021, he has been a partner at invidis impact, where he supported more than two dozen digital signage and retail tech companies in business development and market positioning.

Back to operational leadership

With his move to M-Cube, Deserno returns to his roots in an operational role in one of Europe’s largest digital signage integration groups. His focus will be on expanding M-Cube’s presence in the German-speaking markets and further developing its end-to-end proposition for retail clients.

“I was itching to get back into hands-on work,” says Deserno. “I’m delighted to help develop M-Cube into a leading integrator in Germany as well. The potential is enormous for end-to-end providers who can offer retail customers holistic lifecycle solutions.”

Strategic importance of the DACH region

For M-Cube, strengthening the DACH leadership is a strategic move. Germany, Austria, and Switzerland is Europe’s most important market for digital signage and retail technology deployments, with increasing demand for scalable, data-driven and centrally managed communication platforms.

The company has been expanding its European footprint through acquisitions and organic growth, positioning itself as a full-service integrator covering consulting, deployment, content, and managed services. The integration of Storever marked a key step in building up its presence in Central Europe, and Deserno’s appointment signals a renewed focus on accelerating growth in the region.

With his deep market knowledge, established network, and experience in building and scaling integrator businesses, Deserno is expected to play a central role in strengthening M-Cube’s competitive position against both global system integrators and local specialists.