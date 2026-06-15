Appointments: Sarah Kim Promoted to Managing Director at Talon Canada

Talon Canada has promoted Sarah Kim to managing director, succeeding Debbie Benadiba as the agency aligns its Canadian leadership with other major markets.

Talon has appointed Sarah Kim as managing director of Talon Canada, promoting her from SVP of investment and strategy as the independent out-of-home agency changes its leadership structure in the Canadian market.

Kim succeeds Debbie Benadiba, who is leaving the business after serving as CEO of Talon Canada. Benadiba had previously been president of Novus Media Canada and moved into the CEO role at Talon Canada following Talon’s 2023 acquisition of Novus Media Canada.

Kim also joined Talon through that acquisition and has since been involved in shaping the combined Canadian business, including its strategy, commercial approach and client offering. In her new role, she will report to Ryan Laul, CEO of Talon North America, and join the company’s North American leadership team.

Talon says the change aligns Canada’s leadership structure with its other major markets and positions the Canadian business for its next phase of growth.

“Sarah is a highly respected leader with the experience, vision and market knowledge to lead our Canadian business, while providing continuity for our clients and our people,” Laul said. “She has played a central role in the evolution of Talon Canada over the past few years.”

Kim said Talon Canada is in a strong position, with “a fantastic team, a distinctive proposition and strong momentum in the market.”

Founded in the UK, Talon has expanded internationally through a combination of organic growth and acquisitions.