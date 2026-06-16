Infocomm 2026: Spectrio Presents Digital Signage Concepts

At Infocomm 2026 in Las Vegas, Spectrio introduces its Intelligent Engagement Suite – a unified platform designed to turn physical environments into connected, data-driven experience spaces. Spectrio stages its portfolio in a concept-driven setup rather than a conventional product demo. invidis talked to Spectrio CRO Elizabeth Purkiss.

Spectrio’s journey has been defined by integration. Following multiple acquisitions, the company has re-engineered its technology stack into a single, cloud-native platform. The result is a channel-centric offering that enables integrators to design, deploy, and scale digital signage and in-store experience concepts more efficiently.

At Infocomm, this approach is translated into an experiential showcase themed “Oasis in the Desert.” The installation demonstrates how Spectrio combines sight, sound, scent, data, and engagement into orchestrated environments – positioning digital signage as part of a broader experience ecosystem.

From use cases to measurable engagement

Rather than focusing on standalone features, Spectrio highlights end-to-end use cases, including:

Interactive retail displays

Dynamic QSR and menu board experiences

Wifi-based marketing and engagement

Audience measurement and analytics

Context-aware, personalized content triggers

The message: digital signage is no longer a screen network but a real-time engagement layer, powered by integrated data and automation.

“Businesses don’t need more disconnected technologies – they need a unified ecosystem,” says Elizabeth Purkiss. “The Intelligent Engagement Suite helps reduce vendor complexity while enabling measurable, high-impact experiences.”

Strong channel focus

A central pillar of Spectrio’s strategy is its partner-first approach. The company targets both established digital signage integrators and new entrants looking to expand beyond hardware and point solutions.

By working closely with distributors, OEMs, and resellers, Spectrio aims to position IES as a platform for experience orchestration rather than simple deployment. The goal for partners to unlock recurring revenue streams, strengthen customer relationships and deliver higher-value, integrated solutions

Beyond software: services and hardware

Partners interested in more than a digital signage platform, have access to creative services through Spectrio Studio, enterprise-grade hardware technology, and a partner-first approach, Spectrio aims to help organizations and channel partners transform everyday interactions into intelligent engagement that drives stronger connections, actionable insights, and business growth.