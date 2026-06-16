On the Way to Las Vegas: Infocomm Visitors from UK Experience Fire on Plane

On a British Airways flight to Las Vegas, travelers heading to Infocomm experienced a fire caused by a charging device. Luckily, no one was harmed. AV Magazine was witnessed the fire first-hand.

As AV Magazine reported, a fire broke out on a British Airways flight from London to Las Vegas. Industry members like Guy Campos, Online Editor for AV Interactive – who wrote about the incident, Jenny Hicks, Technical Director of Midwich. Beky Cann, Head of Global PR & Marketing at Re-Sauce, and Dan Cordock, Senior Sales Manager at Integrated Systems Events were on that plane.

The crew was able to get the fire under control, and no one was harmed, as it seems for the moment. For more details, check out the article from Guy Campos.

invidis is really glad that all passengers could disembark safely and hopes that everybody on their way to Las Vegas had or has a safe journey – because a lot of plains aiming for Vegas carry people coning to Infocomm. This shows the international relevance of the show, despite having a clear focus on the North American market.