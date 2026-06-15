Infocomm 2026: Navori Launches Qompose Platform

Las Vegas | At Infocomm 2026, Navori is unveiling Qompose, its next-generation digital signage platform and the joint successor to Navori QL2 and Signagelive. Less than a year after acquiring Signagelive, the Swiss software developer is delivering a fully rebuilt solution that brings both ecosystems together under a single, modern architecture.

With Qompose, Navori, the world’s third-largest digital signage ISV is making a clear statement: the future lies in modular, headless platforms with deep AI integration. Developed by Navori’s global engineering teams acrosss Switzerland, India, and the UK, Qompose combines the DNA of both Navori and Signagelive into a new stack . At its core, the extensible platform provides a foundation for developers to build on, enables integration with third party products, and includes a CMS for customers looking for an end-to-end digital signage solution. The platform features a fully rebuilt backend, a new player architecture , and brand-new user interface.

The development was co-led by the product and engineering teams of both Signagelive and Navori. The result is a platform designed to address one of the market’s most pressing challenges: managing heterogeneous “mixed-fleet” networks across different hardware generations and vendors.

Universal player replaces fragmentation

One of the most significant changes is the introduction of a Universal Player. Previously, Navori maintained separate players for Web, Windows, and Android environments. Qompose consolidates these into a single, unified player built from scratch.

This move addresses a key operational pain point. While backend consolidation is relatively straightforward, replacing or updating players across deployed screens remains complex, costly, and time-consuming.

With a universal approach, Navori aims to simplify deployment, reduce maintenance overhead, and accelerate future updates—an important advantage in times when networks frequently change hands due to consolidation or market-exits.

AI-first architecture

Artificial intelligence is not an add-on but a core design principle of Qompose. It is designed as an AI-first digital signage platform, with an architecture that allows AI agents, automation, external data, and business systems to interact directly with the signage network. This enables enterprise customers to integrate their own models or leverage embedded large language models.

A key element is an end-to-end agentic workflow, allowing automation and orchestration of tasks across content creation, scheduling, and optimisation.

However, this also introduces a new dimension to pricing. In addition to traditional screen-based licensing fees, AI usage is monetized via token consumption – bringing digital signage closer to cloud and SaaS models already common in other enterprise software categories.

Modular, headless, API-driven

Qompose is built as a fully modular headless platform, continuing Navori’s long-standing API-first philosophy. APIs have always been a core part of both Navori and SignageLive, and the new platform extends this with support for modern protocols such as MCP.

This architecture enables partners to:

build custom applications directly on top of the platform

integrate seamlessly with existing enterprise systems

develop tailored workflows for specific verticals

Navori is also introducing a dedicated app development toolkit to accelerate partner innovation. Early adopters have already created customer-specific solutions, with more expected to follow as the ecosystem grows.

Flexible frontend: Navori Studio or custom UI

As a headless-native platform, Qompose gives partners and customers full control over the frontend layer.

Navori provides a newly developed Studio UI with more than 120 new enterprise-grade features. At the same time, users can opt to build their own HTML-based interfaces—offering maximum flexibility for organisations with specific UX or branding requirements.

This dual approach reflects a broader industry trend toward decoupled architectures, where backend capabilities and frontend experiences evolve independently.

Built for retail media and computer vision

Qompose is also positioned as a platform for the growing retail media sector. Navori is introducing a fully integrated advertising stack, including a new ad server with goal based campaign management and with share-of-voice capabilities.

Unlike some competing solutions, Navori’s approach is based on a licensed model rather than revenue sharing – an important distinction for partners looking to maintain full control over monetisation.

Computer vision remains another strategic pillar. Building on Navori’s Aquaji technology, Qompose offers modular, dockable analytics solutions that support closed-loop attribution for retail media networks. These capabilities can be deployed flexibly and integrated into different use cases.

Ecosystem continuity

Despite the major overhaul, Qompose retains key functionalities familiar to Signagelive users. This includes Data Sync (now Navori Link), enabling integration with third-party systems and marketplaces.

This continuity is crucial for existing customers seeking to transition without losing established workflows or integrations.

Navori plans to make Qompose broadly available in Q4 2026. Existing customers will gain early access, allowing them to migrate ahead of general release.