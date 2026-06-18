Infocomm 2026: Kick-Off with Surprising Optimism

Las Vegas | Infocomm 2026 kicks off in scorching Las Vegas, drawing the industry into a newly revamped LVCC with a distinctly North American focus. Despite market uncertainty and consolidation, the mood is upbeat – fueled by shifting dynamics and fresh business opportunities.

Infocomm returns to Las Vegas, once again drawing the ProAV and digital signage industry to the Nevada desert. With temperatures soaring above 110°F/44°C, even the short walk from hotel to the newly renovated Las Vegas Convention Center becomes a challenge- but inside, the event quickly delivers its familiar energy. More than 30,000 attendees are expected over three days, with a noticeable focus on the North American market and fewer international visitors than in previous editions.

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Despite geopolitical tensions, tariffs, and ongoing consolidation, the mood on the show floor is surprisingly positive. Large integrators such as AVI-SPL, Diversified, and Forte are more visible than ever – both as exhibitors and with large teams on site – highlighting their growing influence in the market.

At the same time, the anticipated exit of Stratacache is adding momentum to the industry. Integrators report a rare moment of opportunity, with market shares in flux and new business up for grabs. The result: an upbeat and dynamic start to Infocomm 2026.

