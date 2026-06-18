Infocomm 2026: Brightsign Emerges as SoC-Alternative

Las Vegas | Brightsign is moving beyond its iconic media players, emerging as a hardware-independent SoC platform now integrated directly into displays from LG and Philips. As the market shifts toward embedded solutions, Brightsign could become a serious alternative to Android and proprietary smart signage systems.

Brightsign has long been synonymous with its distinctive purple media players and a robust, purpose-built digital signage operating system. Millions of these players are deployed worldwide – and increasingly, their technology is no longer confined to external boxes. At Infocomm 2026, major display vendors such as Philips and LG are showcasing new signage screens powered directly by BrightSign as an integrated system-on-chip (SoC).

The move reflects a broader industry shift. With rising storage and hardware costs, external media players are increasingly being reconsidered. Today, roughly eight out of ten new digital signage installations rely on integrated SoC solutions. While these embedded platforms typically lack high-end graphics or advanced processing power, they are more than sufficient for the majority of signage applications.

For more demanding use cases – such as complex real-time graphics or AI-driven workloads – external media players or edge computing setups remain relevant. However, the growing capabilities of SoCs continue to close the performance gap for everyday deployments.

What makes the current development noteworthy is Brightsign’s positioning as a manufacturer-independent SoC platform. Unlike proprietary systems such as Samsung’s Tizen or LG’s WebOS, Brightsign is establishing itself as a display vendor neutral alternative – offering consistent performance and security across different display brands. This is not entirely new, but the scale of adoption seen at Infocomm signals a shift in market dynamics.

While Brightsign enjoys strong penetration in North America, its presence in Europe has traditionally been more limited. That is expected to change: Brightsign-powered SoC displays are anticipated to reach European markets in the coming months, potentially reshaping platform choices for integrators and end customers alike.