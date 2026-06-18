Infocomm 2026: E-Paper Steals the Show in Vegas

Las Vegas | E-paper is the undisputed crowd-puller at Infocomm 2026, impressing with ultra-thin, design-driven concepts that blur the line between display and art. Yet despite the wow factor, high costs still stand in the way of scaling the technology beyond niche applications.

Infocomm 2026 may lack headline-grabbing hardware launches, but one display technology is standing out from the crowd: e-paper. While innovation across the industry is increasingly shifting toward software and AI-driven improvements, E Ink once again proves its ability to capture the imagination of both tech enthusiasts and creative professionals.

E Ink e-Paper at Infocomm 26 (Image: invidis) E Ink e-Paper at Infocomm 26 (Image: invidis) E Ink e-Paper at Infocomm 26 (Image: invidis) E Ink e-Paper at Infocomm 26 (Image: invidis) E Ink e-Paper at Infocomm 26 (Image: invidis) E Ink e-Paper at Infocomm 26 (Image: invidis) E Ink e-Paper at Infocomm 26 (Image: invidis)

The challenge remains cost. Despite its unique visual appeal and ultra-low energy consumption, e-paper is still significantly more expensive than LCD and comparable technologies—limiting large-scale deployments. In addition, outdoor applications continue to struggle with brightness and color performance, keeping major DooH players cautious for now.

Yet at Infocomm, E Ink and its ecosystem partners delivered what many visitors considered the highlight of the show. Ultra-thin, almost weightless displays gently moving in the airflow, frame-like installations that blur the line between screen and artwork, and creative wall concepts demonstrated the design potential of the technology. The well-known BMW e-ink concept from earlier in the year may be absent, but the booth still provides plenty of “wow” moments.

E Ink e-Paper at Infocomm 26 (Image: invidis) E Ink e-Paper at Infocomm 26 (Image: invidis) E Ink e-Paper at Infocomm 26 (Image: invidis)

E-paper is injecting fresh momentum into the digital signage market. Integrators, brands, and manufacturers alike are eager to scale deployments – held back primarily by pricing concerns and the market dominance of supplier E Ink. Should costs decrease in the coming years, e-paper could evolve from a niche fascination into a relevant and widely adopted signage category.