Infocomm 2026: Open Eye Turns the LVCC Lobby into a Showcase

Las Vegas | Infocomm 2026 showcases the LVCC’s striking new entrance, where large-scale LEDs turn the lobby into a digital experience hub. With a cohesive content concept by Open Eye Global, the show proves how impactful digital signage can be when integrated end-to-end.

Following extensive renovations, the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) presents itself in a new light—with Infocomm 2026 among the first major events to benefit. At the heart of the central halls upgrade is a spacious, light-filled entrance lobby dominated by large-scale LED installations, offering ample room for impactful digital signage experiences.

For the show’s visual concept, organiser Avixa turned to industry expertise. Open Eye Global, led by CEO Bryan Meszaros, delivered a cohesive creative approach tailored to the architecture and digital surfaces of the venue. Known for combining storytelling with spatial awareness, the team ensured that content extended beyond individual screens into a unified, immersive experience.

Infocomm 26 Lobby Experience (Image: Open Global) Infocomm 26 Lobby Experience (Image: Open Global)

Brian Meszaros said: “One of the things I enjoy most about projects like this is seeing a theme evolve beyond a single screen or moment and become a connected experience. From the first welcome touchpoint through displays and stage environments across the show floor, the creative vision has been thoughtfully carried throughout the event. “

The new branding unfolds consistently across the LVCC – from the impressive entrance displays to stage environments and wayfinding systems throughout the venue. Hundreds of screens, including door signage and navigation displays, follow the same visual language, underscoring how digital signage can enhance both orientation and brand identity.

Infocomm 2026 demonstrates what is possible when ProAV and digital signage are not only exhibited – but fully integrated into the event experience itself.