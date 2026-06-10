Beauty: Olive Young Largest Store in Seoul’s Trendiest District

Seoul | K-Beauty’s global rise is redefining skincare - and nowhere is its future more visible than at Olive Young N Seongsu in Seoul, a five-story flagship blending retail, culture, and cutting-edge digital experiences. Fresh from its North American debut, invidis goes behind the scenes of this trendsetting store to uncover how Olive Young turns beauty into an immersive destination.

K-Beauty is a massive global phenomenon because it prioritizes prevention over repair and combines effective ingredients with light textures. The Korean approach offers advanced beauty products at an affordable price point. It is no wonder that brands like Olive Young are coveted worldwide.

In May, K-Beauty leader Olive Young opened its first store in North America – yet the originals are located in Seoul. They offer a rich in-store experience featuring spectacular digital signage. invidis was on-site to conduct a store check.

At the heart of Korea’s pop-culture in the university district of Seongsu lies Olive Young N Seongsu, Olive Young’s innovative flagship store. Known for attracting large crowds every day, Olive Young N Seongsu recently celebrated its first anniversary since opening.

Olive Young N Seongsu Flagship in Seoul (Image: invidis) Olive Young N Seongsu Flagship in Seoul (Image: invidis) Olive Young N Seongsu Flagship in Seoul (Image: invidis) Olive Young N Seongsu Flagship in Seoul (Image: invidis) Olive Young N Seongsu Flagship in Seoul (Image: invidis) Olive Young N Seongsu Flagship in Seoul (Image: invidis)

Spanning five floors and 4,620 square meters, the location is the largest Olive Young store in Korea. It is nearly nine times larger than the average Olive Young Town store, such as Olive Young Myeongdong Town and Hongdae Town, which serves as the brand’s regional flagship. The store name reflects Olive Young’s forward-thinking vision, with “New” and “Next” symbolizing the beauty retailer’s future-oriented mindset, “Nest” representing the nurturing of emerging brands and trends and “Network” emphasizing the importance of customer relationships.

The reason why Olive Young chose to establish a landmark K-beauty store in Seongsu was due to the influx of Gen Z tourists visiting the area. Olive Young has become a must-visit place for overseas visitors. Olive Young N Seongsu aims to enhance the customer experience for tourists, positioning itself as a stepping-stone toward becoming a global platform. To support this vision, Olive Young has employed multilingual staff and introduced electronic English product labels.

Trendsetting spaces for beauty, lifestyle and creative expression

Olive Young N Seongsu is more than just a store, it offers unique experiences and curated beauty selections for visitors. While traditional Olive Young stores focus on showcasing and selling a wide range of products, Olive Young N Seongsu serves as a testing ground for cutting-edge marketing strategies and emerging trends.

The first floor begins with the Trend Fountain, an immersive exhibition space for health and beauty. Unlike typical stores that prioritize maximizing sales with numerous advertisements and product displays on the first floor, Olive Young N Seongsu has created an engaging environment with large transparent LEDs on covering walls and the Olive Young unique check-out zones dominated by wall-to-wall LEDs. The space includes a café and a pop-up zone, transforming it into what Olive Young calls the “Trend Fountain” where visitors can freely enjoy and explore.

Immersive shopping zones

The second and third floors display 12 specialized zones, each tailored to a specific category. These zones are designed to resemble individual stores, with categories such as Color Makeup, Luxe Edit and Daily Skincare. In line with Gen Z’s consumption patterns, the store curates the latest K-beauty trends and offers immersive offline experiences, including scalp care and specialized skincare services.

Unlike traditional stores where products are tightly packed, the new store showcases items from categories such as skincare, color cosmetics, men’s products, fragrances, wellness and food in a spacious, more artistic arrangement. It offers the experience of walking through a gallery rather than simply browsing a beauty store.

Custom services and global vision

At Olive Young N Seongsu, offline experiences take center stage, offering visitors the chance to test products while receiving tailored usage tips and personalized recommendations.

The fourth floor is dedicated to VIP customers, business partners and Olive Young employees. It offers a lounge area where company officials and executives can work together, a hall for seminars or conferences and the Connect Studio. This studio is a state-of-the-art space equipped with broadcasting equipment, allowing businesses to host live-commerce events. Additionally, the floor is home to The Olive Members Lounge, a premium retreat for VIP members, where visitors can indulge in beauty treatments while enjoying an array of food and beverages.