DooH: Sparta Capital Takes Majority Stake in Hygh

Sparta Capital takes a majority stake in Berlin-based DooH player Hygh, ushering in a new leadership era with industry veteran Shaun Gregory as Chairman. Backed by fresh capital and a strong tech focus, Hygh aims to scale its programmatic platform and strengthen its position in the German market.

German DooH specialist Hygh is entering a new phase, with investor Sparta Capital acquiring a majority stake in the company. The move marks a strategic shift aimed at scaling the Berlin-based DooH media owner with stronger governance, financial discipline and a sharper operational focus.

As part of the ownership change, industry veteran Shaun Gregory has been appointed Chairman of Hygh, succeeding co-founder Fritz Frey. Frey and fellow founder Antonius Link will step back from day-to-day management but remain involved at board level and in operational roles. Gregory, who has held leadership positions at companies including Exterion Media, Telefónica, Ocean Outdoor and most recently EMG Group, is expected to guide Hygh into its next growth phase.

From challenger to established player

Hygh entered the German DooH market as a disruptor with a unique shopwindow screen network and has since built a network of more than 2,800 self-operated screens across major cities, primarily in retail storefronts. The portfolio also includes flagship locations such as high-profile displays on Berlin’s Kurfürstendamm and a 250 sqm screen at Potsdamer Platz.

The company emphasises that the management changes will not affect day-to-day business: campaigns, bookings and partner relationships will continue unchanged, with the existing Berlin-based team remaining in place.

Technology-driven expansion

Under Sparta Capital, Hygh plans to accelerate investment in its technology platform. Key priorities include expanding programmatic capabilities, enhancing audience measurement, enabling screen-level targeting and strengthening integration with DSPs, SSPs and agency planning tools.

“All of Hygh’s networks are already fully programmatic,” the company highlights — a positioning it plans to further develop as it scales nationwide.

“Hygh has always been, at its core, a technology company,” says Shaun Gregory. “Our ambition is to build the platform that defines the next generation of DooH — easier to book, smarter to activate and more transparent to measure. The market fundamentals are strong, and Hygh is well positioned to lead.” With fresh capital and experienced leadership, Hygh is now aiming to consolidate its position in Europe’s largest DooH market.

Recently market leader Ströer challenged Hygh by rolling out a similar screen-based window shopping networking securing lucrative locations ahead of pioneer Hygh. Also Deutsche Telekom re-entry in the German DooH market heats up competition for market share in innercity locations.