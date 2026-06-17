Americas Edition 2026: An invidis Yearbook for America

invidis proudly presents the Americas Edition of the Yearbook 2026, with detailed rankings for North America and LATAM and a wealth of analysis about the future of signage. The new publication is now ready for download.

Since invidis took over editorial responsibility for Sixteen:Nine, we’ve taken a deep dive into the US digital signage market, expanding our understanding of key players and establishing ourselves as a trusted industry knowledge hub.

Now, we’re taking the next step. At Infocomm 2026, we’re launching the Americas Edition of the invidis Yearbook. For the first time, we publish a ranking of the Top 30 digital signage companies in the US and Canada, along with an overview of leading players across key LATAM markets.

Here’s what to expect in the invidis Yearbook Americas 2026:

NextGen Signage explores the future of the digital signage ecosystem—beyond incremental technological change.

North America and LATAM rankings offer valuable insight into the integrator landscape across these key markets.

Executive interviews reveal the strategies driving success across the industry.

The DooH section highlights the most important digital out-of-home trends.

The technology chapter covers major hardware and software developments, from AI to e-paper.

Additional analysis spans topics from M&A activity to ongoing logistics challenges.

How to get it

The invidis Yearbook Americas 2026 is available as an online PDF. If you’re subscribed to the Sixteen:Nine newsletter, simply enter your email address to download it. If not, you can subscribe and instantly gain access to all international invidis publications.

Download your copy now for in-depth insights into the Americas digital signage and DOOH markets.

International Edition also available

Interested in the European market? You can also download our International Edition (the purple one). Just select it in the download section. It includes rankings for EMEA and the strategically important DACH region.

invidis would like to take this opportunity to thank all advertisers and partners who made this Yearbook possible. The 2026 edition is once again essential reading for all digital signage leaders and professionals.