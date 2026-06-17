Africa: Digital Signage Ready for Takeoff

After a six-year break, Mediatech Africa returns to Johannesburg with strong momentum - highlighting Africa’s emergence as one of digital signage’s most promising growth markets. With DSS Africa launching alongside the show, the continent is stepping into the global spotlight as both opportunity and challenge converge.

After a six-year hiatus, Mediatech Africa is finally back. In just two weeks, the leading ProAV and digital signage trade show on the continent will open its doors at the iconic Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Johannesburg. Organisers report exceptionally strong registrations, with more than 7,000 trade visitors expected.

invidis will be on site – not only to cover the event, but also to host the first edition of DSS Africa, bringing the Digital Signage Summit format to the continent for the first time.

Mediatec Africa (Image: Mediatec) Mediatec Africa (Image: Mediatec) Mediatec Africa (Image: Mediatec) Mediatec Africa CEO Simon Robinson (Image: Mediatec)

Why Africa – and why now?

The global digital signage industry has long focused on mature markets in Europe, North America, and parts of Asia. Yet Africa is increasingly gaining attention as one of the last major growth frontiers.

According to Grand View Research, the combined Middle East & Africa (MEA) digital signage market grew by 8.7 percent to $1.61 billion. While such figures should be taken with cautio – reliable, in-depth research coverage of Africa remains limited – the broader consensus across the industry is clear: Africa is growing faster than most mature markets and is steadily becoming strategically relevant. This growth is underpinned by demographic and economic fundamentals that are difficult to ignore.

Digital Signage Summit Africa – presented by invidis and Mediatec 11:00 – 11:30 Digital Signage Global Trends Keynote “From ProAV to Platforms: Digital Signage Reinvented” Florian Rotberg / invidis consulting From AI hype to real-world deployments: invidis Managing Director Florian Rotberg brings a global perspective to Africa. Expect sharp insights into the latest developments in LED, LCD, software, and data integration – and how AI is reshaping the value chain. But technology is only part of the story. This keynote dives into the shift toward managed services, the growing influence of IT and telco players, and the impact of macro trends such as sustainability, cybersecurity, and geopolitics. A must-attend session for anyone looking to understand where digital signage, DooH, and retail media are heading – globally and across African markets. 11:30 – 12:00 Panel Discussion: Technology “State of the Market: Digital Signage in South Africa” Petrus Venter / Ethniks

Mohammad Bilal Sayed / Enra Where does the industry stand – and where is it heading? Leading South African digital signage experts join Florian Rotberg to discuss current market dynamics, demand drivers, and technology trends. From project pipelines to platform strategies, this panel delivers on-the-ground insights from one of Africa’s most active markets. Expect candid perspectives, real-world challenges, and a clear view of what’s next. 12:00 – 12:30 Global Best Practice Keynote “Around the World in 30 Minutes: Signage Inspiration” Florian Rotberg / invidis consulting The most inspiring 30 minutes in digital signage. Florian Rotberg showcases the best projects from across the globe – from cutting-edge retail media networks in North America to immersive brand experiences in Asia and smart city deployments in Europe. Curated from invidis’ firsthand research, this keynote highlights what truly works, what scales, and what sets benchmarks. A fast-paced tour of the most creative and effective digital signage, DooH, and retail media concepts worldwide. 12:30 – 13:00 Fireside Chat: Digital Signage in Hospitality, QSR & Stadia with Uniguest CEO Matt Goche Uniguest CEO Matt Goche

Florian Rotberg / invidis consulting At DSS Africa, Florian Rotberg (invidis consulting) sits down with Uniguest CEO Matt Goche for a fireside chat on the evolving role of digital signage across hospitality, quick-service restaurants (QSR), and stadia. As one of the world’s leading signage specialists, Uniguest brings a global perspective on how operators are rethinking guest engagement, operational efficiency, and monetization through digital experiences. The discussion explores best practices and emerging trends, with a particular focus on the industry’s shift from hardware-centric deployments to software-driven ecosystems. Rotberg and Goche will examine how modern signage platforms are becoming the backbone of scalable, data-driven experiences—and what this means for brands seeking consistency and agility across locations. A key theme will be the changing role of IT integrators and the growing momentum behind managed signage services. The session will highlight how platform providers like Uniguest empower partners to design, deploy, and operate networks more effectively, unlocking new value for end customers. Finally, the conversation will address the impact of artificial intelligence on content, operations, and personalization, and outline what organizations must do to remain competitive in an increasingly software-defined, AI-enabled digital signage landscape.

Familiar drivers, new dynamics

The core drivers of digital signage adoption in Africa are no different from the rest of the world, however what sets Africa apart is the stage of market development. In many regions, digital signage is not evolving incrementally – it is being deployed as part of leapfrog strategies, often skipping legacy infrastructure entirely.

The reality check: Structural challenges

Despite strong growth potential, the African digital signage market faces structural hurdles common to many emerging digital industries like unstable electricity supply, foreign exchange volatility and high import costs, talent shortages and limited system integration expertise at scale.

These challenges create a fragmented environment where scaling projects across regions is significantly more complex than in mature markets.

Home of Mediatec Africa – Kyalami Grandprix Circuit (Image: Kyalami)

Local gatekeepers dominate

One of the defining characteristics of the African digital signage ecosystem is the strong role of local integrators. Companies such as Enra, Ethniks, AVT, and DC Media act as market gatekeepers – particularly on the CMS and platform side. Winning these partners often determines market success more than direct sales efforts by global software providers.

Similarly, local telcos and traditional ProAV integrators maintain strong positions in many national markets. However, they often lack the scale or regional footprint required to drive continent-wide rollouts.

On the hardware side, the competitive landscape is evolving quickly. While Korean display manufacturers have historically dominated, Chinese vendors are gaining significant traction, leveraging price competitiveness and improving quality—an especially strong value proposition in cost-sensitive environments.

Mediatech Africa, 30 June – 2 July, Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, Johannesburg, South Africa. Register free using code INVIDIS to attend before 29 June and avoid paying R200 at the door.

A continent built for the AI era?

Looking ahead, Africa’s strategic significance extends far beyond digital signage.

The continent combines several macro factors that make it highly relevant for the next wave of technology innovation:

The youngest and fastest-growing population globally

Rapid urbanisation and increasing digital adoption

Access to critical minerals essential for electronics and AI infrastructure

In theory, these ingredients position Africa to benefit disproportionately from the AI boom—including in areas such as smart cities, intelligent retail, and data-driven out-of-home networks.

At the same time, the investment case remains complex: persistent issues around corruption, energy supply, infrastructure, and logistics continue to increase operational risk and cost. For many international players, Africa remains a challenging market to enter and scale. Yet for those willing to take a long-term view, the upside is substantial.

Africa may well become one of the most important growth markets in digital signage over the next decade. And beyond economics, there is a broader geopolitical dimension: if the continent succeeds in leapfrogging industrialisation through digital technologies, the global balance could change significantly.

DSS Africa: A first step

Against this backdrop, DSS Africa launches at exactly the right moment. The summit – organized jointly by invidis and Mediatec – aims to bring together international vendors, local integrators, and regional end users, fostering dialogue and creating a platform for a digital signage market that is still in the process of defining itself.

Mediatech Africa 2026 may well mark a turning point – not just as the return of a trade show, but as a signal that Africa’s digital signage industry is entering its next phase.