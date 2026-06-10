CMS: Hisense Introduces Nordicscreen as Partner

Chinese digital signage market disruptor Hisense continues to build its partner eco-system. Latest CMS partner is Nordicscreen. The Danish CMS provider serves 2,0000 business customers primarily in the Nordics.

Hisense Commercial Display has been expanding its eco-system partner network to more than 30 digital signage companies – primarily CMS developers who adopted their CMS to Hinsense Android platform. The latest addition is Nordicscreen – a relatively young CMS developer from Denmark which recently won a few bluechip customer from rival Nordic digital signage companies.

The cloud-based digital signage platform covers everything from digital signage and menu boards to meeting room displays and visitor management across many vertical markets. One of the most prominent recent wins is Burger King.

Just a week ago Nordicscreen announced full combability with Samsung e-paper solutions.