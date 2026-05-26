Nowsignage: Triple‑digit ARR Growth as US Expansion Accelerates

Chicago | UK-based CMS provider Nowsignage is entering its next growth phase with ambitious targets: the company forecasts a 115% increase in annual recurring revenue (ARR) for the financial year ending March 2027, alongside a 150% rise in managed screen count. The projections underline the ISV’s transition to a challenger to scaled global platform.

Nowsignage has come a long way from a British digital signage challenger to an established international enterprise platform provider. The bullish outlook follows a period of strong operational performance. In FY2024–25, Nowsignage delivered 71% revenue growth, while its deployed screen base expanded by 115%. More recently, ARR has grown 45% over the past six months, driven primarily by increasing adoption among large, multi-site enterprise customers.

This includes several high-profile deployments across retail and QSR. Among them is the national rollout of Superdrug’s retail media network, as well as supporting Wingstop and Taco Bell’s expansion across Europe. The digital signage software company has also delivered a digital menu board network for Little Caesars across thousands of locations in 16 countries.

Scaling organisation and global footprint

Parallel to its platform growth, Nowsignage has significantly expanded its organisation. Over the past two years, headcount more than doubled from 20 to 41 employees, supported by a series of senior hires. As part of its US push, Nowsignage has appointed a Vice President of Enterprise Solutions, focused on supporting larger, more complex client deployments.

From scale-up to global platform

CEO Nick Johnson sees the current phase as a structural shift for the business. “The business is operating at a very different scale compared to two years ago. We’ve evolved from a fast-growth company into a much more established global organisation, while still keeping the speed and agility that our customers expect from us.”

According to Johnson in an interview with AV Interactive, the past two years have been focused on strengthening the company’s foundations – including platform investment, team expansion, and the ability to support increasingly complex, multi-market rollouts.

US market becomes growth engine

A key pillar of Nowsignage’s growth strategy is the US market, where demand for enterprise-grade CMS platforms continues to rise. Fellow ISVs like Screencloud or digital signage infrastructure specialist SignageOS follow a similar path with a strong US market focus.

“The US is a major area of growth for the business, particularly as more large, multi-site brands look for digital signage solutions that are scalable, easy to manage and backed by strong partner support,” says Johnson.

The company is seeing particularly strong momentum in retail and QSR, both sectors undergoing rapid digital transformation. In these environments, digital signage has moved beyond content delivery to become critical infrastructure for menu management, pricing, retail media monetisation, and omnichannel integration.