Appointments: PlexusAV Expands US Sales Team

PlexusAV has appointed Seth Warner as US sales manager, strengthening its North American team as the company looks to build adoption for IPMX and open-architecture AV systems.

Warner is based outside Cleveland, Ohio, and brings experience across AV, healthcare technology, public service, and the military. He served six years in the US Air Force and five years in law enforcement before moving into the AV industry, where he has worked for the past decade.

PlexusAV, the professional AV division of Sencore, provides AV-over-IP products and has been positioning itself around open standards and interoperability. In his new role, Warner will support partners and customers as they navigate standards-based AV and the shift toward more IT-aligned AV infrastructures.

Steven Cogels, global director of business development at PlexusAV, says strengthening the company’s US sales team is a priority, adding that Warner brings technical experience and a relationship-led approach to the role.

Warner noted that IPMX gives integrators more design freedom, reduces vendor lock-in for end users, and helps enterprise AV teams operate more like IT departments. His background also includes work implementing EHR and EMR systems in hospitals, giving him experience with complex, mission-critical customer environments.