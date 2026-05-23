Netherlands: Avex acquires Yielder ProAV

Dutch ProAV and digital signage specialist Avex has acquired the ProAV activities of IT and communications integrator Yielder. The move is set to reinforce the market position of the GPA member in the Netherlands.

Avex takes over Yielder Audiovisual (formerly Hecla) along with all related operations. The transaction enables both companies to sharpen their strategic focus: Avex expands its AV and experience business, while Yielder concentrates on its core IT and communications services.

With the acquisition, Avex strengthens its footprint in the Dutch market, particularly in the eastern regions. The deal further consolidates the company’s presence across the Benelux and the United Kingdom. Beyond geographic expansion, Avex also benefits from Yielder’s strong positioning in niche segments such as the funeral and wedding markets, complementing its existing customer portfolio.

Avex acquires Yielder ProAV (Image: Avex)

Yielder sharpens strategic focus

Yielder was formed from around 15 IT and communications companies across the Netherlands and has served hundreds of organisations since its origins in 1995. In recent years, the company has expanded rapidly through acquisitions and portfolio diversification.

This growth, while creating opportunities, also increased organisational complexity. As a result, Yielder has initiated a strategic repositioning, divesting non-core activities such as audiovisual services to focus more tightly on IT and communications solutions.

Avex continues growth trajectory

Avex positions itself as a strategic partner for integrated communication, IT and experience solutions, serving both national and international clients. Following the acquisition, the group employs around 300 professionals across seven offices in the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg and the United Kingdom.

The Dutch family-owned company has been part of the GPA global network since 2016, further strengthening its international reach.