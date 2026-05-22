Las Vegas: Infocomm to Highlight Broadcast AV and Fan Engagement

The Pitch, Avixa TV Studio, and show floor sessions will showcase how AV, broadcast and live production technologies are reshaping sports, entertainment, and event experiences.

Infocomm 2026 will spotlight live events, broadcast AV, and fan engagement when the show returns to the Las Vegas Convention Center June 13-19, with exhibits running June 17-19.

A central feature will be The Pitch, powered by Diversified, an immersive show-floor experience designed around sports, broadcast, and live entertainment environments. The activation will include broadcast control rooms, draft-room strategy spaces, premium viewing lounges, and fan engagement areas, demonstrating how integrated AV systems support venue operations, production workflows, and audience experiences.

The show will also feature the Avixa TV Studio, a fully operational broadcast studio demonstrating enterprise and entertainment production workflows, from cameras and control systems to audio, lighting, and collaboration tools.

Sessions will explore the growing overlap between AV, broadcast and live production, including enterprise media production, live streaming, connected fan experiences, and immersive placemaking. The show floor will also include tours focused on AV-over-IP, NDI, SMPTE 2110, and integrated production systems.

Audio, lighting, and staging will be featured in the North Hall, with technologies such as spatial audio, intelligent lighting and automated staging positioned as key tools for concerts, sports, corporate productions, and immersive environments.

Infocomm 2026 is sponsored by headline partner Shure and premier partners Audio-Technica U.S., Blackmagic Design, Diversified, Forté, and Microsoft.