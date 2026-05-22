Retail Media: Raley’s Launches In-Store Media Network with Grocery TV 

Raley’s is rolling out Grocery TV’s in-store media platform across 208 stores in the western United States, adding another regional grocer to the fast-growing retail media network.

The Raley’s Companies has launched an in-store retail media network with Grocery TV across 208 stores in California, Nevada, and Arizona.

The rollout covers several Raley’s banners, including Raley’s, Bel Air, Nob Hill, Bashas’, Food City, and AJ’s Fine Foods. The network is designed to connect brand messaging with shoppers closer to the point of purchase, as grocers continue to link digital retail media strategies with in-store activation.

Raley’s says the move is part of its broader full-funnel retail media strategy and responds to advertiser demand for campaigns that reach shoppers both online and inside physical stores.

For Grocery TV, the addition expands its network to more than 6,700 stores across more than 120 retail partners. Recent regional expansions have included Hy-Vee, Giant Eagle, Northeast Grocery, and Shoprite.