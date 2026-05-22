Mix & Mingle: DSF Meets in Washington amidst Busy Industry Season

Another Digital Signage Federation Mix & Mingle, another sold out event: Last week, the DSF gathered for board meetings, industry networking, and a first look at the upcoming Pixel Awards set to debut later this year in the Bay Area.

May has already been a busy month for the faces of the Digital Signage Federation. After the Shop Association Marketplace in New Orleans and just ahead of the Digital Signage Summit in Munich, the board of the not-for-profit industry association met outside of Washington DC.

The week kicked off with the DSF Board Meeting. The main goal of the meeting was to work on an elevated education program for DSF members launching June 1. But the volunteer crew around Chair Frank Pisano and Co-Chair Brian Meszaros also spent time planning the inaugural DSF Pixel Awards. The Pixel Awards will debut alongside the September DSF Mix & Mingle in the Bay Area and will recognize innovation, creativity, and excellence across the digital signage industry.

DSF Mix & Mingle near Washington DC (Images: DSF)

Wednesday evening brought the community together for a night of games, networking, cocktails, and conversations with DSF’s Board of Directors, Advisory Council, and special guests.

Thursday’s Mix & Mingle featured educational sessions focused on industry trends, emerging opportunities, and real-world deployment strategies. The event also welcomed end users, who shared insights into their large-scale digital signage projects, including an inside look at Delta Air Lines’ approach to enterprise digital signage to improve communication, operations, and customer experience.

The next Mix & Mingle will take place on September 19, 2026, in the Bay Area. I was told this edition will also include some wine tasting at one of the Woodside vineyards, on top of the awards ceremony that will, in a way, step into the place once held by the Dizzie Awards, which – together with the entire DSE – were canceled after last year.