Content Is King: ISVs Expand Content-Partnerships

Denver | In digital signage, software alone is no longer enough. As the industry matures, one insight has become widely accepted: value is driven by content, not just by the CMS. Recent partnerships between platform providers and content specialists underline a broader shift towards ecosystem thinking – and a shared recognition that filling screens at scale remains one of the biggest challenges.

This week two announcements highlight this trend. While US content specialist Screenfeed continues to expand its reach through integrations with CMS platforms such as Yodeck, European players Telelogos and DS Templates are strengthening their position with a content-first approach for enterprise deployments.

From platform to ecosystem

For many years, digital signage vendors focused primarily on software functionality: device management, scheduling, and network control. Today, these capabilities have become largely commoditised. The real differentiator increasingly lies in how easily users can access, create, and automate engaging content.

This is where partnerships come into play. Instead of building content capabilities from scratch, many ISVs are integrating external services directly into their platforms. The logic is simple: customers want ready-to-use, continuously updated content without the need for in-house design or editorial resources.

US-based Screenfeed has become one of the most widely adopted partners in this space. Its portfolio includes licensed news from agencies such as AP and Reuters, as well as weather, traffic, financial data and infotainment feeds. Integration into CMS platforms allows users to subscribe to these services directly via app marketplaces – turning content into a recurring revenue stream for both provider and platform.

Yodeck is the latest example. With the new integration, the CMS vendor with a strong US customer base expands its app ecosystem, enabling its 65,000+ customers to enrich screens with real-time, automated, and localised information. For many users, this directly addresses the everyday challenge of “what to show on screen”.

Content automation for enterprise networks

While Screenfeed focuses on syndicated, data-driven content, the partnership between Telelogos and DS Templates highlights another dimension: brand-controlled, template-based content automation.

Telelogos, the French platform provider behind the enterprise CMS Media4Display, has teamed up with DS Templates to offer customers direct access to a library of ready-to-use templates, combined with live data integrations and automation tools. The aim is to accelerate content production across large, distributed networks without compromising brand consistency.

The integration goes beyond simple content libraries. With the latest platform release, users can create content within DS Templates and publish it directly into Media4Display, streamlining the entire workflow from design to distribution. At the same time, users can access DS Templates directly from within the CMS environment, reducing friction in the content creation process.

For enterprise customers, this addresses a central pain point. As networks scale to hundreds or thousands of screens, keeping content fresh, relevant, and on-brand becomes increasingly difficult. Template-driven systems, combined with automated data feeds, offer a way to maintain consistency while enabling local flexibility.

Reducing complexity – increasing stickiness

From a business perspective, content partnerships also serve another purpose: they increase platform stickiness. By embedding content services directly into the CMS, vendors create additional value layers that make switching providers less attractive.

At the same time, they open up new monetisation opportunities. Subscription-based content, app marketplaces, and integrated services allow ISVs to expand beyond pure software licensing into recurring ecosystem revenues.

This is particularly relevant as competition intensifies. With many CMS platforms offering similar core features, differentiation is increasingly achieved through partner ecosystems, integrations, and user experience rather than standalone functionality.