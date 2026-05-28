OoH: Clear Channel Impact Links OoH Campaigns to Community Funding

Clear Channel Impact, a program that pairs advertiser campaigns with nonprofit and community initiatives.

Advertisers can direct a portion of their media investment toward selected causes while still running full-scale OoH campaigns. Clear Channel says the model is intended to combine campaign reach with measurable social impact, including funding, media promotion, content creation, and community storytelling.

Co-developed with GoodBrand Impact, the offering helps connect brands with vetted nonprofit partners. Clear Channel says the program is designed to simplify cause-related partnerships and provide advertisers with a clearer way to report on both campaign performance and community outcomes.

Initial Clear Channel Impact campaigns are expected to launch in multiple U.S. markets later this year. The company says early interest has come from both advertisers and nonprofit organizations.