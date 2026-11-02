Hospitality Displays: Philips Hotel TVs Earn Top Sustainability Rating From Mindclick

PPDS has received Mindclick's highest sustainability rating for its Philips Hotel TVs, including the Mediasuite range, as hotel operators place greater emphasis on the environmental impact of their technology purchases.

PPDS has earned a Leader rating from sustainability assessment company Mindclick for its Philips Hotel TVs, including the Philips Mediasuite range. Leader is the highest of three ratings in Mindclick’s product sustainability assessment program.

The recognition comes ahead of Equiphotel 2026 in Paris, where PPDS will showcase its hospitality display portfolio from November 2 to 5.

Mindclick evaluates products used in hotels, ranging from furniture and building materials to in-room technology. Its assessments cover climate impact, human health, social responsibility, circularity and ecosystem impacts, along with supply chain practices and manufacturing emissions.

Mindclick scores products on a 200-point scale and assigns one of three ratings: Starter, Achiever or Leader. Hotel groups including Hilton, Hyatt and Marriott use Mindclick’s sustainability data to inform purchasing and design decisions.

Sustainability in hotel technology

For hotel operators, the rating provides independently assessed product information that can support purchasing decisions, renovation projects and sustainability reporting.

Philips Hotel TVs incorporate energy-saving features and centralized management capabilities. PPDS also offers remote display management through its CMND and Wave platforms, allowing operators to manage compatible displays across multiple rooms and properties.

Stefan van Sabben, Global Director CSR and Sustainability at PPDS, said the recognition supports the company’s Redesign approach, which incorporates sustainability considerations into product development and manufacturing.

JoAnna Abrams, CEO of Mindclick, said hotel operators are increasingly expected to demonstrate the environmental performance of their purchases rather than rely solely on manufacturers’ claims.

“A Leader rating tells a hotel’s design and purchasing team that a product has been independently assessed and performs at the top of its category,” Abrams said.

PPDS will present its latest Philips Hotel TVs alongside digital signage, interactive displays and dvLED solutions at Equiphotel 2026.