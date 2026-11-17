The Swedish software provider has introduced two AI assistants that let administrators manage screens, licenses and user permissions through natural-language requests, with approval required before changes take effect.

Swedish digital signage software provider Playipp has launched two AI assistants designed to simplify network administration, allowing users to manage displays and access permissions through conversational commands.

The Screen Management AI Assistant provides administrators with an overview of their digital signage networks. Users can ask which screens are offline, identify displays that have been inactive for extended periods, or retrieve screenshots from individual screens. Results can be presented as tables, charts or lists.

Beyond monitoring, the assistant can perform administrative tasks such as restarting screens, clearing caches, changing layouts, assigning licenses and updating screen locations. Multiple actions can be handled in a single conversation, reducing the need to navigate different software menus.

A second tool, the Users and User Groups AI Assistant, focuses on access management. Administrators can check user permissions, identify colleagues with administrative rights, invite new users, and block, unblock or remove existing accounts.

Both assistants support natural-language interaction and respond in the language used by the administrator, eliminating the need to learn specific commands.

Approval and data security

Playipp has incorporated several safeguards into the system. Before making changes, the assistants display which screens or users will be affected and require explicit approval. They also operate within each administrator’s existing access permissions.

The company says the AI models are hosted in the European Union by Swedish provider Berget, with customer data remaining in Europe and excluded from AI model training. Organizations can also disable the assistants entirely.

Thomas Sundgren, chief product officer at Playipp, said the tools address routine administrative work involved in keeping screens online, managing licenses and controlling user access.