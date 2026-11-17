Amazon MGM Studios chose one of the most famous DooH screens in the world for its casting news. For the Piccadilly Lights, it is not the first brush with Bond.

Amazon MGM Studios has cast Robert Pattinson as James Bond, the most famous secret agent in film history. To mark the announcement, the studio booked several slots on the Piccadilly Lights in London.

The first spot ran from 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. About an hour later, the new Bond returned to the screen from 5:05 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.

The Bond-Pattinson spot was played on the afternoon of September 16th. (Image: Ocean Outdoor)

A Screen with Bond history

The Piccadilly Lights have hosted Bond promotion before. The trailer for “No Time to Die,” the 25th James Bond film, premiered on the landmark DooH screen. It was the first film trailer to debut on a public LED screen.

Pattinson now takes over from Daniel Craig, who starred in that film, for the franchise’s next production. Depending on how the films are counted — a point of dispute among Bond fans — Pattinson is the seventh or ninth actor to play the MI6 agent.

Either way, he is the second Bond with a license to advertise on the Piccadilly Lights.