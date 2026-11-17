Absen is taking aim at the LCD video wall market with what it describes as the industry's first standardized 55-inch Full HD MicroLED display. Designed as a plug-and-play replacement for existing video wall installations, the new A55 Series promises seamless visuals without requiring customers to replace their established control infrastructure.

LED manufacturer Absen has unveiled the A55 Series, a 55-inch Full HD MicroLED display designed to bridge the gap between premium LED image quality and the simplicity of LCD video wall deployments. Unlike traditional fine-pitch LED solutions that are typically engineered for individual projects, the A55 follows a standardized approach with fixed dimensions, standard interfaces and compatibility with existing LCD controller ecosystems. The product is aimed at retail, transportation, corporate, education and control room applications looking to upgrade from LCD video walls without a full system redesign.

The A55 is built around flip-chip COB Micro LED technology and delivers a seamless Full HD image in a single 55-inch unit. Multiple displays can be tiled without the visible bezels that remain a key limitation of LCD video walls. Absen also highlights pixel-level calibration, a 100 percent NTSC color gamut, 160-degree viewing angles and 700-nit brightness with anti-glare treatment. According to the company, the display is designed to maintain consistent color and brightness performance in demanding commercial environments, including brightly lit retail stores and meeting spaces.

Absen focuses on ease of deployment: the A55 connects via a standard HDMI interface and can be driven directly by existing LCD video wall controllers, allowing organizations to upgrade displays while retaining much of their existing infrastructure. Measuring just 40 millimeters in depth and supporting standard Vesa mounting, the display can be installed using conventional wall-mount systems.