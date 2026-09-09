M&A: Playipp Acquires PADS4 Developer NDS

European digital signage consolidation continues: Swedish software specialist Playipp has acquired Dutch-French CMS provider NDS, best known for its flagship platform PADS4. The deal creates a new pan-European digital signage software group with a global footprint, and CEO Henrik Mazzanti confirms to invidis that further acquisitions are already on the agenda.

The consolidation of the European digital signage software market gains momentum also beyond the well known market players. Swedish digital signage provider Playipp has acquired NDS, the Dutch-French software company behind the long-established PADS4 platform. The transaction marks Playipp’s first major expansion beyond Scandinavia and significantly strengthens its international presence.

The combined company now brings together more than 200,000 licenses, a customer base spanning 75 plus countries, and annual revenues exceeding EUR 11 million. The newly formed group has the potential to become one of the leading independent digital signage software vendors.

For PADS4, the acquisition marks the beginning of a new chapter after decades as one of the industry’s most recognised CMS developers. Founded in the Netherlands, PADS4 belongs to the first generation of dedicated digital signage software vendors and has successfully built a truly international customer base over the years.

Today, the company’s platform is used by more than 2,500 customers across 75 countries, making it one of the most widely deployed digital signage CMS solutions originating from Europe. As a long-standing Samsung SoC partner, PADS4 has maintained a strong global presence and remains a familiar name at industry trade shows worldwide.

One of the company’s core vertical markets is the airport sector. More than 80 airports globally rely on PADS4 for flight information display systems (FIDS) and passenger communications. Fittingly, PADS4 is headquartered directly at Eindhoven Airport in the Netherlands.

From Scandinavian hidden champion to European consolidator

Outside Scandinavia, Playipp remains relatively under the radar despite its growing regional position. Over the past years, however, the company has quietly established itself as one of Northern Europe’s most successful digital signage software vendors.

Led by CEO Henrik Mazzanti, Playipp took its first major consolidation step 2024 with the acquisition of Norwegian competitor Databeat. The combined Scandinavian business now employs around 60 full-time staff, generates more than EUR 7 million in annual revenue, and manages an installed base of approximately 50,000 media players.

The acquisition of PADS4 significantly expands that footprint and introduces a large international customer community to the Playipp ecosystem.

Equally important is the backing of Swedish software investor Monterro, which acquired Playipp in 2023 and has provided the financial foundation and strategic support for the company’s ambitious growth strategy.

In an exclusive interview with invidis, Playipp CEO Henrik Mazzanti described the transaction as a transformational milestone:

“The acquisition is a major step for Playipp in becoming a truly relevant international software provider. PADS4and Playipp are highly complementary companies, and we are connected not only through our partner-only go-to-market strategy. We believe the combined business will accelerate growth significantly. One plus one equals more than two.”

Building a unified European platform

The strategic rationale behind the acquisition goes beyond scale. Both companies have built their businesses around channel partners rather than direct sales, creating strong alignment in their routes to market.

According to Mazzanti, investing further in the international partner ecosystem will be one of the first priorities after the transaction closes. At the same time, Playipp plans to leverage the strengths of both product portfolios to develop what he describes as a “superior unified offering.”

The enlarged organisation will also be able to accelerate investments in artificial intelligence, software development, and international support capabilities.

As software markets mature, scale increasingly matters. Larger installed bases provide greater recurring revenues, higher R&D capacity, and improved opportunities to develop AI-driven functionality. Digital signage is no exception.

“The market is entering a new phase where scale and innovation go hand in hand,” says Mazzanti. “Together we can invest more aggressively and deliver greater value to our partners and customers.”

The acquisitions are unlikely to stop here.

“We’re planning more. Playipp wants to become a leading force in the consolidation of the European digital signage industry.”