Q3 Results: JC Decaux Posts €1.01 Billion in Revenue

JC Decaux outpaced its own third-quarter forecast. Digital revenue grew 15.3 percent organically, and programmatic expanded even faster.

JC Decaux posted revenue of €1,010.5 million in the third quarter of 2026. That is 9.1 % above the 926.1 million euros from the same quarter last year.

Excluding currency effects, acquisitions and disposals, revenue grew 6.6 % organically. That beats the company’s own forecast of 5 %. In the same period of 2025, organic revenue had fallen 0.9 %.

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JC Decaux had already passed the one billion euro mark in the second quarter. It has now held that level in two consecutive quarters for the first time.

DooH reaches €459 million

By calculation, digital inventory brought in about €459 million. A year earlier, it was about €387 million. That is an increase of 18.5 %, or 15.3 % organically.

Digital’s share of group revenue rose from 41.8 to 45.4 %. Programmatic reached a calculated 61 million euros, up from about €42 million. Organically, that revenue grew 37.5 %. Its share of digital revenue rose from 10.8 to 13.3 %.

Rest of the World declines

Transport generated €387.3 million, up from €345.5 million in the prior-year quarter. That equals growth of 12.1 %, or 7.7 % organically. The United Kingdom and North America posted double-digit organic growth. In the “Rest of the World” region, transport revenue declined. JC Decaux attributes that to the conflict in the Middle East.

Street furniture brought in €492.9 million, up from €456.9 million. That is 7.9 % more, or 7.3 % organically. Billboards reached €130.3 million, up from €123.7 million. That is 5.4 % more, or 1.4 % organically. Billboard revenue dipped slightly in France, where JC Decaux says it is streamlining its portfolio.

Q4 forecast at 6%

JC Decaux expects organic growth of around 6 percent in the fourth quarter.

Recently the group extended its contract with London Heathrow Airport by eight years. From January 2027, it covers more than 680 DooH screens and other sites such as the T5 Towers.