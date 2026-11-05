Manuel Kirchesch, Viewsonic: “Let’s Make LED Boring”

London | Technology should stop being the story. Manuel Kirchesch explains how Viewsonic manages projects and stock, and what changes for him in 2027.

Manuel Kirchesch, business development manager at Viewsonic, wants to make LED boring. The slogan is deliberate. “Many people still see LED as complicated and risky,” he says.

For a long time, the market lacked reliable planners. Accurate figures on structural loads, power, climate control and installation time were often missing. Problems then surfaced only on the construction site. Kirchesch recalls misunderstandings when the schedules of architects, logistics centers and installers did not line up.

Technology must not stand out

Successful LED integration therefore starts before installation, so the technology barely registers in the finished space. Viewsonic’s new Solutions Hub in London follows the same idea: the technology is present but built in. “We didn’t want to be just another flashing showroom,” says Kirchesch.

Viewsonic Solutions Hub London Viewsonic has opened its first European Solutions Hub in London. The manufacturer says partners and customers will pay more for hardware that ships quickly. From 2028, chip-on-glass is set to help LED compete with LCD in meeting rooms. Read our report from London for the tech behind the hub and the products coming in 2027.

For him, well-planned integration and technology that works in the background are central. He points to Viewsonic’s growing LED segment as confirmation, with most of its success coming in Western Europe.

New role from 2027

That growth is also expanding Manuel Kirchesch’s own remit. He joined Viewsonic in July 2025 as business development manager for the DACH region of Germany, Austria and Switzerland. “With our success in the DACH region, I was offered the chance to take on the development of the pan-European team for the next years of LED growth,” he says. His new title is Business Development Manager dvLED Products & Solutions Europe. “We all know what I have to do,” he says. He starts in January 2027.

Manuel Kirchesch during his presenation at the launch of the Viewsonic Solutions Hub in London (Image: invidis)

In LED, Viewsonic is focusing on preconfigured all-in-one walls. “Viewsonic’s all-in-one approach means that everything needed to run an LED wall sustainably, from installation through its entire lifetime, comes in the box,” says Manuel Kirchesch. According to the manufacturer, that includes tools and spare parts.

Viewsonic also wants delivery to be predictable, not just installation. According to Manuel Kirchesch, customers often take a long time to make a final decision. “Then suddenly it’s: I need this in three weeks.”

Slow ships and costly flights

He says that is hardly feasible with goods from Asia, partly because the detour around Africa makes sea freight take longer. Air freight now costs US$10 to US$14 per kilogram, he says, up from US$3 to US$5.

When deliveries stall, you fill the warehouse, and Viewsonic is doing that in the Netherlands. More than 300 preconfigured LED walls are due to be ready by early December. Custom-configured walls will still be built to order.

Two LED walls in the Solutions Hub (Image: invidis)

Viewsonic is also adding staff. Starting in 2027, the manufacturer will expand its team with several field application engineers. These technical consultants work in the field and do not sit in support. Across Western Europe, they will train and certify partners, visit customers and assess projects.

No more LED surprises

The network of Solutions Hubs is also set to grow. Viewsonic will decide in 2027 which site in mainland Europe follows London. Until then, Manuel Kirchesch wants to keep his projects boring, and he defines exactly what that means: “No surprises in planning, none in installation, none at sign-off and none over the lifetime.”

That turns LED into what everyday technology has long been: infrastructure you order, install and then forget.