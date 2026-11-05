New Managing Director: Daryl Grove to head up AVI-SPL in Asia Pacific

Having first joined the global technology solutions provider in 2021, Daryl Grove will step into his new role in January 2027.

Global technology solutions provider AVI-SPL announced early in November that it had appointed a new Managing Director, Asia Pacific. Daryl Grove is now poised to assume the role as the company seeks to align “its operations across the region under a unified leadership structure.”

Based in Hong Kong, Grove assumes responsibility for the many markets in the region, including Australia, India, Singapore, Japan, and Hong Kong itself.

According to AVI-SPL’s official announcement, Grove’s appointment to this post reflects its “continued investment in Asia Pacific and marks the next stage in the region’s evolution, building on the strong foundations already established across the business while further connecting the region to AVI-SPL’s global capabilities, expertise and customer network.”

Two decades of experience

Grove has more than two decades of leadership experience in the Asia Pacific region, having lived and worked there for 26 years. After beginning his career at PwC in the UK in the 1990s, and then moving to New Zealand and Hong Kong, he entered the audiovisual industry in 2009. In 2021, he joined AVI-SPL as Asia Pacific Sales Director, and was promoted to Regional Director of Sales, International two years later.

Commenting on his appointment, Grove said “Asia Pacific has played a defining role in both my career and personal journey, and I’m honored to be taking on this role and look forward to working with our teams across the region as we enter this next chapter in January.”

He added that the teams, customer relationships and “shared commitment to delivering exceptional outcomes” would enable him and the International Leadership Team of which he is a member to “build on the strengths that already exist across our markets, draw on the expertise of our teams throughout the region, and create even more value for our customers, partners and employees. I’m excited about what we can achieve together in the years ahead.”

Grove will step into his new role on January 1, 2027.