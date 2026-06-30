Airport DooH: JC Decaux Renews OoH Contract with London Heathrow Airport

Heathrow and JC Decaux are taking off together again: The outdoor advertising company has renewed its OoH contract with one of the world’s largest airports.

JC Decaux has announced its out-of-home advertising contract with London Heathrow Airport. Heathrow recorded a record 84.5 million passengers in 2025 and is the airport with the most flight connections worldwide.

Heathrow and JC Decaux have been partnering for more than 25 years. The new contract begins on January 1, 2027, and runs for eight years.

With this agreement, the international out-of-home advertising company will manage a media portfolio of more than 680 DooH screens and premium advertising spaces, such as the T5 Towers at Terminal 5.

Internationally Integrated

Fraser Brown, Retail Director at Heathrow, said: “Heathrow offers brands access to one of the most valuable and diverse international audiences anywhere in the world. JC Decaux has been a trusted partner for many years and has played an important role in developing our media estate. Together, we will continue to evolve our offering, with a focus on innovation and enhancing the passenger experience to make every journey better.”

For JC Decaux, airports are a key component of its international strategy. Among other things, the company holds advertising contracts at 14 of the world’s 25 largest airports. All of these airports are part of a global programmatic network. Earlier this year, the outdoor advertising company integrated the airport network into its international programmatic ecosystem.