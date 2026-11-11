New York: High School Opens Immersive Space with Proto Display

A Staten Island public school has introduced an immersive learning and wellness facility featuring Proto's 3D effect technology, connecting students with remote therapists.

Ralph R. McKee Career and Technical Education High School on Staten Island, New York, has opened an immersive technology facility designed to support student mental health and emotional well-being.

Developed by SIC Film School, the approximately 93-square-meter (1,000-square-foot) facility, called SIC Space, combines 3D effect technology, immersive environments and sensory-based systems in a redesigned classroom.

One of its central features is a private consultation room equipped with technology from Proto Hologram. The system enables therapists working remotely to appear as three-dimensional representations, allowing students to participate in consultations without the therapist being physically present.

The invidis 3D Signage Handbook From Proto displays to AI-powered digital humans, the invidis handbook examines the technologies and applications shaping the next generation of 3D signage. Get it now in our download section.

According to SIC Film School, the installation marks the first use of Proto’s 3D effect technology in a K-12 school. The company says its systems are already deployed at more than 50 universities worldwide, including medical and law programs.

The SIC Space facility at Ralph R. McKee High School features an immersive stage equipped with audiovisual technology for educational activities and presentations (Eli Edwaards for Proto Hologram)

Another feature is the SIC Seat, which combines vibroacoustic technology and binaural audio intended to help students manage stress and regulate their emotional state.

“Every school has a nurse’s office for physical injuries,” said Hezues R, founder and CEO of SIC Film School. “Sic Space is the mental health equivalent, focusing on healing the mind, providing desperately needed resources to young adults at one of the most critical points in their development.”

SIC Film School, which stands for Social Impact Content, develops educational programs that combine media, arts, and technology. The organization also operates a film education platform in partnership with Lionsgate.

The Staten Island installation is its first Sic Space project for New York City public schools. The facility was inaugurated in May by school principal Greg Bowen.

Bowen said the space is intended to help students cope with challenges ranging from anxiety and family instability to the pressures of social media.

David Nussbaum, founder of Proto Hologram, said the project demonstrates how hologram technology can extend access to educational and healthcare resources.

“Proto was invented with education and healthcare in mind – places where the need to extend human knowledge and connection is so urgent,” Nussbaum said.

The project brings immersive AV technology into a school environment where its primary purpose extends beyond conventional classroom instruction to student support and well-being.