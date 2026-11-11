Ultrares P Series: Planar Adds Cybersecurity Certification

The latest generation of Planar's professional LCD displays adds ETSI cybersecurity certification and support for centralized remote monitoring.

Planar has added cybersecurity certification and cloud-based monitoring capabilities to its Ultrares P Series LCD displays.

The latest generation has achieved ETSI EN 303 645 certification, a cybersecurity standard for connected devices, and is now compatible with Planar Walldirector Cloud.

ETSI EN 303 645 establishes baseline cybersecurity requirements for connected devices. The certification extends Planar’s existing efforts to address security risks across its commercial display portfolio, an increasingly relevant consideration as professional AV equipment becomes more closely integrated with corporate IT networks.

Walldirector Cloud provides a centralized, browser-based dashboard for monitoring display health. Administrators can access remote diagnostics and contact Planar Support through the platform, reducing the need for on-site troubleshooting.

Six sizes available

The UltraRes P Series is available in six sizes ranging from 49 to 98 inches. The displays offer 700-nit brightness, wide color gamut and HDR compatibility, and are designed for continuous 24/7 operation in landscape or portrait orientation.

Planar’s MediaPlex Plus processing supports the simultaneous display of up to four sources while Interactive models feature optically bonded projected capacitive touch technology with support for up to 50 touch points.

The displays are also TAA-compliant and Energy Star certified.