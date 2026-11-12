London’s Newman Hotel: Uniguest Integrates In-Room Entertainment

The five-star boutique hotel has equipped its rooms, suites, and apartments with Samsung Hospitality TVs, Uniguest Hotel Hub, and a customized interface that combines entertainment, guest services and hotel information.

Guests at The Newman, a new five-star boutique hotel in London’s Fitzrovia neighborhood, can access entertainment, hotel services and local information through an integrated in-room television system supplied by Uniguest and hospitality technology specialist airwave connect.

The installation combines Uniguest’s Hotel Hub platform with Samsung Hospitality TVs featuring built-in Google Cast, Sky entertainment and a customized guest interface developed by airwave connect.

Deployed throughout the hotel’s guest rooms, suites and apartments, the system allows visitors to browse room service menus, explore wellness facilities and classes, and find information about the surrounding neighborhood.

Entertainment options include Sky sports and entertainment channels, along with access to streaming services such as Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube.

Google Cast lets guests stream content from their personal devices directly to the Samsung TVs without extra hardware. QR codes simplify pairing, while an automatic reset at checkout clears guest credentials before the next arrival.

The televisions are also connected to the hotel’s access control system, allowing them to activate automatically when guests enter their rooms.

The customized television interface at The Newman offers access to streaming services and hotel information through Uniguest Hotel Hub (Image: Uniguest)



Beyond entertainment, Uniguest Hotel Hub provides hotel staff with a centralized platform for managing guest-facing content and monitoring system activity. The hotel’s engineering and operations teams can update information, review channel usage and display notices, including scheduled fire alarm tests.

Remote management and technical support also allow staff to investigate and resolve many technical issues without entering occupied rooms.

Oliver Milne-Watson, general manager at The Newman, said the technology is meant to complement, not replace, personal service.

“We like to give the guest a choice. You can have a contactless check-in. You can order things via the app, via the TV, or you can pick up the phone and have a conversation with the teams.”